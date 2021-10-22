Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Crane worth $58,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crane by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 484,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

CR stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.