Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Ryder System worth $60,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

NYSE:R opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.