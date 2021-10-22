Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,323 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Onto Innovation worth $59,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,955,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,661,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $73.39 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

