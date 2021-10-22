Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 13,382 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Visteon worth $59,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VC stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $82.30 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

