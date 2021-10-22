Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 207,616 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Pure Storage worth $59,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after buying an additional 1,194,324 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 57,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

