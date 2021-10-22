Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,439 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Steven Madden worth $59,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.90 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

