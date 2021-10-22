Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 88,357 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Triton International worth $57,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Triton International by 341.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triton International by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TRTN opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

