Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Grand Canyon Education worth $56,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

