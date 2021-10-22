Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of National Fuel Gas worth $57,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,341.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $57.79 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

