Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $55,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.40 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

