Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Murphy USA worth $56,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 377.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 36.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Murphy USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA stock opened at $176.63 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $177.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.