Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.50 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891,713 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,690 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Simmons First National worth $55,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after buying an additional 276,195 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,323,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,521,000 after buying an additional 63,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

