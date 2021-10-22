Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56.27 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $56,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $229.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.25.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

