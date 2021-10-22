Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56.86 Million Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,080 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Chimera Investment worth $56,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Chimera Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 8.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Chimera Investment by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

