Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56.97 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Bloom Energy worth $56,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

BE opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

