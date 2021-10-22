Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,504 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $57,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,289,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,274,000 after acquiring an additional 974,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,929,000 after acquiring an additional 900,302 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

