Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.80 Million Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $57,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.