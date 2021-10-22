Geode Capital Management LLC Has $58.20 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 607,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Fabrinet worth $58,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,478,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $98.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $109.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

