Geode Capital Management LLC Has $58.75 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $58,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 18.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 478.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,566,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

BNL stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

