Geode Capital Management LLC Has $59.20 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Federated Hermes worth $59,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,744 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 17.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

