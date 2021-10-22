Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.54 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 79,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Allison Transmission worth $60,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after buying an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 892,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after buying an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

NYSE ALSN opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

