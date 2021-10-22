Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.72 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Armstrong World Industries worth $60,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $100.18 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

