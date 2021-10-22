Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.87 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Chewy worth $60,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 616.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,275.00 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.