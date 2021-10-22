Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Nikola worth $55,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018,477 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 539,348 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 290,984 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $11.08 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

