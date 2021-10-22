Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Hillenbrand worth $57,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several research firms have commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.