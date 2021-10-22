Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,638 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Kemper worth $57,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth $207,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth $279,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR opened at $66.98 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

