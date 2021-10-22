Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,483 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Ashland Global worth $58,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ASH opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

