Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 240,178 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,178 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Haemonetics worth $57,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,121,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

