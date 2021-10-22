Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,005 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $59,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NYSE:SPR opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

