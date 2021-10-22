Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 91,571 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $57,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 526,354 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 321.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,025,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

SFM opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

