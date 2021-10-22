Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of APi Group worth $57,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth about $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after buying an additional 847,390 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

