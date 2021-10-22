Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Vonage worth $59,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vonage by 12.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

VG stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

