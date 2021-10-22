Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Cloudera worth $59,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cloudera by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cloudera by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cloudera by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cloudera by 441.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 429,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.