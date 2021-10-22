Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $58,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $66,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 246,711 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904,977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $238,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HGV opened at $49.24 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

