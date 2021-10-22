Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Terex worth $56,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

