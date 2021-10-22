Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 26,265 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,265 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of StoneCo worth $57,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,027,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in StoneCo by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,271,000 after acquiring an additional 427,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,766,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,394,000 after acquiring an additional 132,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in StoneCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,741,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

