GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.36% of GeoPark worth $49,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $296,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. GeoPark Limited has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $921.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s payout ratio is -20.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

