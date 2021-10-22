George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.36

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.36 and last traded at $111.36, with a volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.99.

WNGRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price objective (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

George Weston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

