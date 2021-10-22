GET Protocol Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.96 million and $131,525.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00005082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00209527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00103328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010904 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

