GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Hits $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 38% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,373.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,662.33 or 1.95112060 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 114.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,602,139 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

