GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.65

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €34.65 ($40.76) and last traded at €36.25 ($42.65), with a volume of 213217 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.25 ($40.29).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.84. The firm has a market cap of $954.31 million and a PE ratio of 43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

