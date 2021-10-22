Gitcoin (GTC) Market Capitalization Hits $144.25 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $144.25 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $10.16 or 0.00016761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00219105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

