Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GJNSY stock remained flat at $$25.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 564. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

