Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of GBCI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

