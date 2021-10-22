Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 1,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82.

Global Consumer Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

