Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Trading Down 1.1%

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.32. 146,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 88,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

