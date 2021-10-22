Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.42

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.42 and traded as high as $23.99. Global Partners shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 69,978 shares changing hands.

GLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,611,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 82.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

