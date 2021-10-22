Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.89. 9,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

