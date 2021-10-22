Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.86. 108,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 385,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

