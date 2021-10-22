GNY (GNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $150,167.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, GNY has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $59.45 million and $150,167.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00209636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011026 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

